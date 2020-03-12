Call of Duty Warzone is the latest battle royale craze (and it’s really good, stay tuned for our impressions), acting as both a standalone free-to-play game and an update with progression attached to Modern Warfare. It features full cross-play across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, has an unprecedented 150-player limit, and plays just like the Call of Duty you know and love. Since its launch on Tuesday, March 10, more than 6 million players dropped into Verdansk in the first 24 hours.

The Call of Duty Twitter account celebrated the one-day milestone with a tweet.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

Warzone features two modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. Battle Royale pits 150 players in trios (you can play solo or duo if you opt not to fill your team) in a massive last-man-standing fight to the finish as circles close tighter and tighter on the map. It’s the typical battle royale formula, but it plays like one would expect a Call of Duty game to play and features a number of enhancements to keep the games moving quickly. One major feature is the Gulag, a prison where players are sent to 1v1 after they die, with the winners getting the opportunity to respawn into the battlefield.

Plunder sees players competing for Cash, trying to have the most by the end of the match. While the circles don’t tighten, Cash Leaders get marked on the map which creates some intense firefights and back and forth as teams try to secure as much as possible. Plunder is a respawn game mode, but death means you’ll lose some of the Cash you are carrying. Set aside 30 minutes for this one.

Warzone is entirely free-to-play as either an update to Modern Warfare or a standalone game. It uses the same Battle Pass and progression as Modern Warfare, so your unlocks, level progression, and gun levels will all carry over. There’s even the opportunity to get loadout drops in Battle Royale, giving you instant access to your favorite weapons if you can secure it.

Call of Duty Warzone was intended to be a stealth drop, but leaks across the industry have outed its existence for months. Still, it doesn’t seem that slowed the bull as Call of Duty once again reigns king. Charging through 6 million players in 24 hours, there are still plenty of interested players that probably won’t get a chance to play until this weekend or later which will just continue to boost those numbers even more.

