A week after reports emerged that GameStop instructed its Massachusetts employees to wrap their hands in plastic bags for protection against Covid-19 and continue working, the retailer has shut down all stores in the state.

GameStop continued to operate in Massachusetts in violation of the state’s shutdown order for non-essential businesses. The retailer did close its outlets for public dealings but offered a curbside pickup service that required employees to hand over items to customers through a crack at the door. According to The Boston Globe, employees were told to take credit cards from customers with their hands wrapped in a plastic bag if gloves weren’t available. The publication reported yesterday that although authorities didn’t issue a fine for violating shutdown orders, GameStop did receive a nuisance order.

The retailer confirmed to The Boston Globe that its Massachusetts stores are temporarily closed but declined to comment further. However, last week it justified its decision to continue operating in the state with the following statement:

With employee and customer safety as our paramount concern, all our stores remain closed to customer access, including those in Massachusetts. We are processing orders on a digital basis through our new curbside [email protected] shipping service. Only employees may enter our stores at this time. Importantly, all GameStop employees have been assured that they do not have to work if they are not comfortable, or need to stay home to care for a family member. While GameStop is best known as a provider of gaming and home entertainment systems, we also offer a wide array of products and devices that are important to facilitate remote work, distance learning, and virtual connectivity.

The Boston Globe also reported that an inspector from Boston’s inspectional services department physically visited GameStop Dorchester last Wednesday to ensure that the store was closed.

[Source: The Boston Globe]

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.