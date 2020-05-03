Elite: Dangerous studio Frontier Developments has revealed that it has acquired exclusive rights to make a Warhammer Age of Sigmar real-time strategy game for consoles and PC.

This news was shared with investors in a note (thanks, PC Gamer) that doesn’t mention specific platforms or further details except that the game will release in the financial year ending May 31, 2023.

Chief Executive David Braben wrote:

We are delighted to announce this licence with Games Workshop. I personally think it’s great news that two such well-established and world-class creative UK companies with global reach are collaborating on a new project. We look forward to working closely with the team at Games Workshop to bring the rich world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar to a wide audience through an immersive and accessible real-time strategy game on both PC and console. Our roadmap is looking stronger than ever, with two games from our internal developments for each of FY22 and FY23 and an exciting portfolio coming up from our third party publishing initiative, starting in FY21.

Games Workshop’s Jon Gillard added:

As Warhammer becomes an ever larger brand and our legions of fans around the world look for exciting ways to experience the splendor of our settings, we are always looking for the highest quality partners to work with. Frontier is just such a company, with an incredible heritage, and an innovative and highly polished development capability clearly demonstrated by their compelling vision for this game. This will be the first RTS set in the epic fantasy world of the Age of Sigmar, which is the kind of game that Warhammer and strategy fans have been clamoring for. We know that the team at Frontier are the perfect people to take on that great responsibility and do it justice.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Frontier Developments]