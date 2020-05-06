Well, I for one didn’t expect to see an announcement for a real-world sports videogame coming at a time when real sports are completely shut down, but here you go. In a somewhat shocking move, publisher 2K Games announced today in a release that PGA Tour 2K21 is coming, with a full announcement and more details on May 14. It appears that the publisher will be taking over HB Studios sim golf game The Golf Club after an announcement last year that the developer entered a publishing agreement with 2K Games. This is a welcome announcement for many, as golf games have almost vanished since EA dropped the Tiger Woods moniker of its long-running golf game and a number of sub-par (hah) titles themed around golfer Rory McIlroy failed to impress. Check out the quick teaser below.

No information is out at the moment, other than that of another announcement coming in the next few weeks. If the studio’s previous effort The Golf Club 2019 is any indicator, then a level of customizability appears to be the main feature of the game, along with continuing to possess the official PGA Tour sponsorship. Last year’s iteration on the series released to positive, if middling reviews. According to past press releases, the game allows the player to “compete in multiple events- including real and fictional tournaments- earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for the FedExCup. Endlessly customize your courses and characters with an enhanced Course Designer and upgraded Character Creator, including updated club sets, clubhouse interiors, and licensed apparel.”

Will this be enough to bring in lapsed golfing fans still looking to experience the magic of those Tiger Woods years? Only time will tell, but the 2K logo will surely mean something for sales in the sports-to-videogames space.

Look for more details on PGA Tour 2K21 on Thursday, May 14.