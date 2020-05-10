Director and cinematographer Vi-Dan Tran has revealed the first teaser of his upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 fan film, which has already earned praise from CD Projekt RED.

Tran, who is also a member of Jackie Chan’s stunt team, is working with popular cosplayers on the project. Unfortunately, COVID-19 delayed filming but we like the little bit we’ve seen so far! Without further ado, check it out below:

“After the big success with our Darth Maul Apprentice short film, we are super pumped to give you a sneak peak to our upcoming project Cyberpunk 2077 fan film: Phoenix Program,” wrote the creators. “Vi-Dan Tran spent most of the time working on international projects up to now. After he finished working on shows like Into the Badlands, 6underground, Dune and Marvel Shang Chi, him and Ben Bergmann aka Maul Cosplay took finally their time to produce another big passion independent short film.”

Cast includes:

Ben Bergmann – Johnny Silverhand

Stylouz Cosplay – V

Paul Cless – Shitty Guy

Andy Long – classic Endboss

Gong Bao – Big Bao

Matthias Ludwig – Handsome Sergay

Eskindir Teslay – Cyber Berserker

Michael J. Hilli – Spoon Guy

Maximiliam Halim – AFC Badguy at Party

Kamiko Cosplay – Slave Girl 1

Marry Böh – Slave Girl 2

Elisabeth Gastberger – Dying Girl

No release window has been provided but we’ll keep our readers posted.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on September 17, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The game has been confirmed for Xbox Series X but we’re still awaiting news of a PS5 version.

