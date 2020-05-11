If you were expecting next-gen to run at a baseline of 4K/60fps for all games, you might want to dial that back. Ubisoft confirmed that the cross-gen Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “will run at least 30 FPS” on the Xbox Series X in a “stunning 4K resolution.” Despite being designed at a base level for the “lowest common denominator” (so to speak) of current-gen consoles, next-gen versions of the game aren’t even guaranteed to hit 60fps.

The quote comes from Eurogamer Portugal, who reached out to Ubisoft after the “Optimized for Series X” listing on the Xbox website (image above) failed to show badges for either raytracing or 60fps, only highlighting 4K and Smart Delivery in its next-gen features. Ironically, the same listing touts optimized games as having “unparalleled load times, visuals, responsiveness, and frame rates up to 120fps.” Here’s Ubisoft’s full quote to Eurogamer regarding the Xbox site listing for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X. Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful world we’re creating in stunning 4K resolution. We will have a lot more to show you about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the near future, so stay tuned for more information soon.

The wording leaves it open to improvement, and with another six months at least until the game releases, there’s a chance that the promise of “at least 30fps” is simply Ubisoft not overpromising and then not being able to deliver. At the very least, they are promising delivery of 4K resolution, but if they offer some kind of visuals vs. performance option, it’s possible Ubisoft could opt to drop resolution in order to achieve a stable 60fps.

Notably, this is also only in reply to inquiries about the “Optimized for Xbox Series X” page, so it doesn’t necessarily reflect the specs of the PS5 version of the game (not to mention the current-gen versions). Ubisoft still has plenty of time to showcase the features that make the next-gen versions different from this generation. We don’t yet know if the next-gen versions sport additional enhancements or features aside from prettier visuals.

[Via: Wccftech]

