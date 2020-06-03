Are you ready? For a day? A day of play? Sure you are. Everyone loves a massive sale and the PlayStation Days of Play sale that starts today is not only expansive but pretty decent if I do say so myself. Running from June 3-17, these days of play are happening everywhere from the PSN Store to Amazon, GameStop, Target, Wal-Mart, and even the PlayStation Gear website. You can literally play for days and any which way that you may with these Days of Play sales, and if you think I’m just repeating “Days of Play” over in a sing-songy way because it fills space, you’re only half right. It’s also just fun to do. Regardless, there are sales aplenty for one and all. Here are the specifics.

While the sales differ across retailers, there are some prices that stand across the board. Games such as MLB The Show 20 and the Dark Souls-like Nioh 2 are $39.99, down from $60. There’s also a metric ton of PlayStation Hits sale prices to be found, dropping these normally $20 games to half-off, including The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Gran Turismo Sports, Nioh, Bloodborne Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Ratchet and Clank, and God of War for $9.99. It’s a good time to catch up on the last few years, it seems, especially with the PS5 just around the corner.

If you’re looking for merch then the PlayStation Gear store has some good sale prices made even better by the universal 20% off discount code “DAYSOFPLAY20” which can be used at check-out. Some highlights include this rad journal with pen, a pretty neat-looking Ghosts of Tsushima t-shirt, and these enamel pins for God of War that look good next to your already-growing collection of Disney Parks pins (Hi, Annette.)

There’s too much to list everything here, so be sure to click through all the links and take a look around. Do it soon, as the Days of Play wrap up in jut two weeks on June 17. Now, if you’ll excuse me I need to consult my rhyming dictionary and figure out how many more words sound like “play.” A writer’s work is never done in this way. Oy vey.