Take a Look at Godfall’s Box Art

godfall ps5

We’re all hungry for some next-gen developments and while this is neither the much-anticipated price of the PlayStation 5 nor the console’s reveal date, it’s your first look at Godfall‘s box art.

No, we don’t know how much Godfall will cost yet either. Sorry to disappoint you.

In development at Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is a “looter-slasher,” melee action role-playing game. You’ll play as the last of the Valorian knights battling through Aperion, which is on the brink of ruin.

Key features are as follows:

  • The Many Realms of Aperion Awaits – Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm.
  • Master Breathtaking Weapons – Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.
  • Become Unstoppable – Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield.
  • Unlock Godlike Armor – Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros.
  • Vanquish Worthy Foes – Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot.
  • Ascend Together or Solo – Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player player-versus-enemy online co-op play.

Godfall will release later this year as a PS5 console exclusive. The game will also head to PC.

