We’re all hungry for some next-gen developments and while this is neither the much-anticipated price of the PlayStation 5 nor the console’s reveal date, it’s your first look at Godfall‘s box art.

Have a great weekend everyone! pic.twitter.com/xVn1q9Ncul — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) July 10, 2020

No, we don’t know how much Godfall will cost yet either. Sorry to disappoint you.

In development at Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is a “looter-slasher,” melee action role-playing game. You’ll play as the last of the Valorian knights battling through Aperion, which is on the brink of ruin.

Key features are as follows:

The Many Realms of Aperion Awaits – Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm.

– Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm. Master Breathtaking Weapons – Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.

– Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades. Become Unstoppable – Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield.

– Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield. Unlock Godlike Armor – Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros.

– Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros. Vanquish Worthy Foes – Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot.

– Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot. Ascend Together or Solo – Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player player-versus-enemy online co-op play.

Godfall will release later this year as a PS5 console exclusive. The game will also head to PC.

Share your thoughts on the box art with us below.