Three more high-profile Ubisoft executives have resorted to resigning as serious misconduct allegations continue to mount amid ongoing investigations.

Not long ago, a French publication specifically highlighted Serge Hascoet, who was accused of partaking in drugging employees and laughing when vice president Tommy Francois (who is still suspended, last time we checked) forcefully kissed a colleague. In one allegation, Hascoet – who was considered one of the most powerful Ubisoft executives until his resignation last week – was accused of having an outburst where he claimed that another employee was a “bad f***” and needed to be “f**** from behind” for her mind to open. He was also accused of forcing employees to drink at a diner and forcefully blocking a woman in an elevator, among other frequent misconduct.

In a letter publicly released yesterday, Ubisoft said Hascoet has “chosen to resign” effective immediately, and in the interim, CEO Yves Guillemot will personally take on his role. However, this has come as little consolation to folks who have pointed out that Hascoet was very close to Guillemot and believe that the CEO was aware of his right-hand man’s actions all along.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft Canadian studios’ managing director Yannis Mallat stepped down. According to the company, allegations have come to light against multiple employees in Canada, making it impossible for Mallat to continue serving.

Ubisoft is also in the process of replacing HR executive Cecile Cornet. According to the letter, she willingly chose to step down in the company’s best interests. However, previous reports have highlighted how Ubisoft’s HR department was complicit in ongoing abuse.

In yet another statement, Guillemot admitted that Ubisoft failed to provide a secure working environment and has promised to take steps to rectify this. Worth noting that the investigations are being conducted by a third party.

Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its its employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised – and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture. Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the Company manage their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for Ubisoft and all its employees.

Awkward timing for Ubisoft Forward.

[Source: Ubisoft, Thomas Bidaux]