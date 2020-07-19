We have some good news and possibly bad news for Dead by Daylight PlayStation 4 players. Good news first: Behaviour Interactive has announced that following a ten-month testing period, Dead by Daylight is ready for cross-play and cross-friends support across all platforms.

The developer is unable to give a set release date for the aforementioned features but has promised that they’ll go live “before the first snow in Montreal.” “We are polishing the last details to make sure that it will only impact our game positively,” wrote Behaviour Interactive. “Once cross-play is live on all platforms, we will carefully monitor the data to ensure the stability of the game.”

Players will be able to opt out of cross-play.

As far as cross-progression is concerned, the feature will be available on Steam, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch in September. Behaviour Interactive didn’t explain why cross-progression can’t be made available on the PS4 and Xbox One but did acknowledge that it’s a highly-requested feature and promised that it will “keep trying to make it happen.” However, the studio warned that there’s no guarantee it’ll happen.

“Merging several years of game progression of millions of players is a technical challenge that few games are trying to tackle,” reads the blog. “We spent lots of time preparing and discussing the best way to provide cross-progression to our players. We want to make sure the transition will be smooth and that we protect our player’s progression.”

We’ll update our readers when cross-play and cross-friends support is live.

[Source: Dead by Daylight]