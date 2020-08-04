PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 4, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Pistol Whip $24.99
- WatchVR Free
PS4 Games
- Arkane Anniversary Collection $99.99
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (contains the full game and all add-on content)
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Prey
- Buried Stars $49.99
- Chess $9.99
- FAIRY TAIL $59.99
- FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe $74.99
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout $19.99/Free for PS+
- Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises $14.99
- Fantasy General II: Invasion $39.99
- Hellpoint $34.99
- Lost Wing $7.99
- Memory Lane $3.99
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON $59.99
- Naught $19.99
- Nowhere Prophet $24.99
- pixelBOT EXTREME! $9.99
- Relicta $19.99
- RogueCube $4.99
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION $39.99
- Skully $29.99
- Spitlings $14.99
- Summer of Adventure Bundle $59.99
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition $29.99
- Zaccaria Pinball Free