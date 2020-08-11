PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 11, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives CIRCUS CHARLIE $7.99
- Clan N $14.99
- The Dice is Cast $12.99
- FAST and FURIOUS CROSSROADS $59.99
- Hyper Scape Free
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate PS+ $31.99/$39.99
- The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare $19.99
- Prehistoric Dude $4.99
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection $39.99
- Steam Tactics $9.99
- Water Baloon Mania $4.99
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition $20.99
PS Vita Games
- Steam Tactics $9.99