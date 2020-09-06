CD Projekt RED said during its recent earnings call that it’ll reveal its post-launch plans for Cyberpunk 2077 “fairly soon,” including information about its premium expansions as well as free DLC.

President Adam Kiciński reassured investors (via Video Games Chronicle) that its plans will be made clear prior to the game’s release, and that players can expect more post-launch content than they got for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

You can expect a similar path [to The Witcher II] after release. You can expect more, actually. We’re not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release. As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described – as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.

CD Projekt RED previously said that it had learned a lot of lessons from The Witcher III‘s post-launch content and will apply them to Cyberpunk 2077. Alongside free DLC, The Witcher III received two hefty expansions, which were unanimously praised by critics and users.

Elsewhere, the studio revealed in its latest financial report (via TweakTown) that it has spent over $121 million developing Cyberpunk 2077 and other unannounced projects. The company said that majority of its current expenditure is related to the upcoming title, “which has entered its final, most intensive (in terms of expenditures) phase of development.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th.

[Source: VGC, TweakTown]