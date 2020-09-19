CD Projekt RED previously said that it’ll be implementing lessons learned from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s development to Cyberpunk 2077, and it seems that one of them involves the campaign’s length. In a Twitch stream following the third Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire, senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills revealed that the game’s campaign will be “slightly shorter” than The Witcher III‘s because a “tremendous” amount of people made it very far into the game but gave up before reaching the end.

As spotted by ResetEra user Saucycarpdog, Mills said:

The difference between a completionist run and a main story run – we do know that the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher III because we got a lot of complaints about Witcher III’s main story just being too long. Looking at the metrics, you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end. We want you to see the full story, so we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do, and in terms of a completionist campaign, I just don’t have that number.

The Witcher III‘s main story takes more than 50 hours to complete on average. People can speedrun through the game, of course, but doing a combination of the main story and some extras can take more than 100 hours.

