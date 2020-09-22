ZeniMax Online Studios’ director Matt Firor has reassured PlayStation owners that The Elder Scrolls Online will continue to be supported on PlayStation “exactly as it was” despite Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

Microsoft dropped somewhat of a bomb yesterday when it announced its acquisition of the company that owns Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

“I want to take this moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported” wrote Firor. “We are happy with the news [of the acquisition] and can’t wait to see how the two companies working together can make ESO even better for everyone.”

Firor also reassured fans that ESO will be supported for years to come.

“I definitely want to thank you, the dedicated community that makes Elder Scrolls Online the huge phenomenon that it is today – we created the world but it is you all: the fans and community of the game that gave it life,” Firor continued. “Thank you so much for being part of the success story of ZOS and ESO – and rest assured in the knowledge that we are focused on supporting you for many more years to come.”

As far as future titles are concerned, Microsoft said that their release platforms will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

[Source: The Elder Scrolls Online (Twitter)]