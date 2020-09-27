Former Rockstar North president and Grand Theft Auto producer, Leslie Benzies, has raised $42 million for his upcoming console and PC game, Everywhere.

According to The Telegraph (via Video Games Chronicle), Leslie’s studio – Build a Rocket Boy – secured funding from New York-based Galaxy Interactive and Chinese giant NetEase. Everywhere was first announced back in 2017 as a next-gen experience that’s being built with Amazon’s AAA Lumberyard engine. In previous interviews, Benzies has said that title will be unlike anything he’s done before, and from what we know so far, Everywhere will be expansive.

An official overview is as follows:

In the near future, technology has brought humanity to the precipice of a world shifting change. There are those who want to use this technology to advantage only themselves, and those who want to use it to help all humankind. Will we look to the stars? Or stare only at our feet? Will we be inspired? Or live in fear? There’s a war between good and evil in the hearts of men and women. Everything is changing. And there’s no going back. It’s a game. It’s a community. It’s a new world. The storm is on the horizon. And it is only the beginning of EVERYWHERE.

Benzies high-profile departure from Rockstar was followed by a lawsuit that he filed against Take-Two Interactive for $150 million. He accused the publisher of “numerous deceptions” that resulted in him being forced out of the company. Both parties reached a settlement in 2018.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Everywhere.

[Source: VGC]