MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment have announced that the remake of Sega’s 1995 rail shooter, Panzer Dragoon, will release for the PlayStation 4 on Monday, September 28th. The title first launched for the Nintendo Switch back in March and on Google Stadia in June. The PS4 version will be accompanied by GOG and Steam releases.

As we’ve previously reported, the remake will feature graphical enhancements alongside an improved and modern control scheme.

An official overview is as follows:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Key Features

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man—sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack enemies approaching from all sides, quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and a lock-on targeting.

It doesn’t look like there will be any PS4-specific enhancements but the remake certainly looks good regardless. You can check out a new trailer below:

Any of our readers planning to grab Panzer Dragoon: Remake? If you’ve played the original, make sure to share your memories with us below.