Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Will Support Cross-Gen Play

We got our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies yesterday, but for those who missed the livestream, we’ve got highlights here that you don’t want to miss.

Treyarch has announced that for the first time in Zombies history, the mode will be playable across generations and across platforms. With a new narrative and new cast, players will be transported back to the early 80s in a map that’s “more than a nod” to Nacht der Untoten.

CIA-backed Requiem led by Grigori Weaver will be tasked with exploring a World War II bunker that’s infested with “unnatural phenomena.” The team has to investigate the bunker and will uncover well-kept secrets along the way.

Features include:

Battle Pass Progression and Loadouts Players will now advance through the Battle Pass with time played in Zombies, similar to Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone™. Requiem team members can also start the match with their Gunsmith-crafted weapon of choice via loadout support.

Weapon Rarity In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them. The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box.

Field Upgrades Outside of weaponry, players can deploy Field Upgrades as proactive abilities that add another layer to squad-based tactics. Charge them up by killing zombies, then deploy them in times of desperate need. From offensive buffs to abilities that aid in evasion or healing and reviving, these Field Upgrades are made to fit numerous playstyles and situations.

Equipment Around the map, you can craft and find lethal, tactical, and support equipment. Lethal and tactical equipment are similar to the equipment found in Multiplayer, like Frag Grenades, while support equipment is home to high-powered offensive weaponry. This slot could be where you deploy Grenade Launchers, Sentry Turrets, Explosive Bows and even Chopper Gunners – all tools that can deliver a massive power spike when your squad needs it most.

Perks Classic Zombies Perks are back with a reimagined Cold War aesthetic, including the return of timeless favorites like Juggernog and Speed Cola. There’s no longer a limit to how many different Perks you can consume, so go ahead and crack open a six-pack, if you have the points to do so.

Exfil Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you’re feeling overrun… if you dare. If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter. Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13th.