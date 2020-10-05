Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing have confirmed that Godfall will require a persistent internet connection to play even if you’re going in solo.

Folks took to Twitter to quiz the developer after they spotted an “Online Play Required” message on Godfall‘s PlayStation page. The official game account responded with the following:

Is this a Live service game. Can anyone confirm ? — Kracayne (@kracayne) September 30, 2020

Are we sure it’s not online? Cause here’s the official listing from PlayStation stating it requires online play. pic.twitter.com/ilDow9EuGu — nope (@Giovann15407307) October 2, 2020

Godfall is not a service game, but does require an internet connection to play. — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) October 2, 2020

As expected, the tweet was met with criticism. While some users simply questioned why they have to connect to the internet to play solo, others have already started expressing concerns that they will lose access to the title if servers shut down. Then, there are those who have refused to purchase Godfall until the publisher removes this requirement.

Neither Gearbox Publishing nor Counterplay responded to the backlash.

Technical Producer Richard Heyne confirmed in a previous interview that Godfall will launch as a “complete package” without any live service elements or microtransactions. He told Arekkz Gaming:

There is replayable content. There is end-game content, and there is more for the player to explore and revisit once they have completed their ascent of the Skybreaker Monolith. We don’t consider the game a service. There are no microtransactions in Godfall, but we are planning that there is plenty of content for the player to dig into once Macros is defeated.

Godfall will release on November 12th.

[Source: VG247]