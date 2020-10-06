PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 6, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Games
- 9th Dawn III $15.99
- Cafeteria Nipponica $13.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Open Beta
- Costume Kingdom $9.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $59.99
- Damsel $9.99
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $39.99
- ELECTRONIC SUPER JOY 2 $9.99
- Feather PS+ $7.99/$9.99
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 $99.99
- Let’s Sing Queen $39.99
- Liege Dragon PS+ $11.99/$14.99
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $39.99
- One Finger Death Punch 2 PS+ $7.19/$8.99
- Orangeblood $19.99
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition $79.99
- Rogue Company Free
- Smoots World Cup Tennis $9.99
- STAR WARS: Squadrons $39.99
- Super Toy Cars 1 and 2 Bundle $19.99
- Swordbreaker The Game $4.99
- Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ $34.99
- Warface: Breakout – Ultimate Edition $44.99
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 $29.99
PS Vita Games
- Swordbreaker The Game $4.99