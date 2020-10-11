Godfall Technical Producer, Dick Heyne, has warned players that their battle will be far from over after defeating Macros.

Heyne teased the upcoming title’s endgame content during an interview with GameByte, stating that it will “continue to challenge and reward” players. One example that he gave of this is the Tower of Trials, which he explained as follows:

Tower of Trials (ToT) is a rogue-like end-game challenge mode accessed within The Monolith. It can be played solo or co-op. As players complete the combat trials and progress up the elevator in the center of The Monolith, the enemies will get stronger. Luckily, the players can earn Boons and Item Rewards on their way up. Players first complete the Elevator Encounter Trial by defeating waves of enemies to be rewarded with Keys, a currency specific to ToT, and will get reset to 0 when the player exits ToT Players then choose the type of reward they’d like to earn next by picking a doorway with the corresponding Reward Type‘s icon on it. There are several types of Reward Types that the player can earn, but only if they walk through the doorway and defeat the Room Encounter Trial.

The Room Encounter Trial won’t have a time limit. Once all the enemies are defeated, you’ll receive the corresponding Reward Type.

“We are looking forward to sharing more details on additional end game modes, like Dreamstones, in the near future,” Heyne added.

Godfall will release on November 12th for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

[Source: GameByte]