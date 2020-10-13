Today and tomorrow, October 13-14, is Amazon Prime Day(s). The video game offerings for each year’s massive shopping holiday can vary wildly, and we’re giving you a look at what’s available on sale this year. Don’t expect upcoming next-gen products to get any discounts at all, though previously released compatible products may get price drops for the sale days.
From games to accessories, and an assortment of other miscellaneous products you might be interested in, here’s a list of all of the video game deals from this Amazon Prime Day 2020. Target is also hosting a competing sale called Target Deal Days, reportedly dropping some items to “Black Friday prices” ahead of the November holiday shopping window. Prime Day’s video game deals this year are notably scarce, with only a few standout deals to pay attention to. If you’ve yet to jump into The Last of Us Part II, it’s on sale, as is a 12 month PlayStation Now subscription. There are a few other niche deals (and a whole lot of cheap third-party controllers and headsets), and we’ve selected some of the best below.
We’ll be keeping this page updated with any new deals that we come across, as well as posting individual deals that stand out to us on our main site and social media accounts. Please note that for many of the deals, you must be a Prime member.
Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals
Games
PS4
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.99
- The Last of Us Part II – $39.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $19.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection – $44.99
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Shiny Edition – $59.99
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – F.U.N. Edition – $99.99
- Darksiders Genesis Nephilim Edition – Deal Price Starts at 2:30 PST
Xbox One
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $19.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection – $44.99
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Shiny Edition – $59.99
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – F.U.N. Edition – $99.99
Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $44.99
- Super Mario Party – $39.99
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $39.99
- Splatoon 2 – $39.99
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu – $44.49
- Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee – $49.94
- Fire Emblem Three Houses – $49.94
- Mario Tennis Aces – $39.99
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $39.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $19.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection – $44.99
- Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth – $28.89
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Shiny Edition – $59.99
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – F.U.N. Edition – $99.99
Accessories
PS4
- DualShock 4 Dual Controller Charger – $11.86
- ChargePlay Duo Controller Charger – $24.77
- Desktop Controller Mount/Holder – 11.99
- Dual Move Controller Charger – $19.92
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset – $99.99
Xbox One
- Dual Controller Charger – $14.21
- ChargePlay Duo Controller Charger – $24.50
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Family Membership w/ 128GB SD – $39.99
- Joycon Charging Station – $10.39
- Battery Charger Case – $39.59
- Fabric Switch Case – $11.68
Additional Deals
- PlayStation Now 12 Month Subscription – $41.99
- 2 TB External Hard Drive – $64.99
- 4 TB External Hard Drive – $92.99
Have you come across any great Amazon Prime Day video game deals? Let us know what you’ll be picking up for Prime Day this year in the comments below, and stay tuned as we bring you all of the deals from one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year.