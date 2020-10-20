PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 20, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Games
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin $29.99
- Amnesia: Rebirth $29.99
- Arcade Archives ARABIAN $7.99
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 $29.99
- Brotherhood United PS+ $7.19/$8.99
- Cake Bash $19.99
- Car Mayhem $9.99
- Cloudpunk $24.99
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! $19.99
- CrossKrush $4.99
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition PS+ $31.99/$39.99
- Doodle God: Evolution $9.99
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone) $29.99
- Grand Prix Story $13.99
- HyperBrawl Tournament PS+ $22.49/$24.99
- HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition PS+ $26.99/$29.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 $29.99
- KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! $4.99
- Mecho Collection: Mecho Tales and Mecho Wars $1.49
- Monster Prom: XXL $15.99
- Monster Truck Championship $39.99
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition $49.99
- Mushroom Heroes $5.99
- NHL 21 $59.99
- NHL 21 Deluxe Edition $69.99
- NHL 21 Great Eight Edition $79.99
- Onee Chanbara Origin $59.99
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition $74.99
- Outpost Delta $24.99
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition $39.99
- Raji: An Ancient Epic $24.99
- Space Crew PS+ $15.99/$19.99
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition $26.99
- Terra Bomber $9.99
- This is the Zodiac Speaking PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Two Parsecs from Earth $7.99