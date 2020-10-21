Counterplay CEO and co-founder Keith Lee has praised the PlayStation 5‘s social features and DualSense controller in a new interview with the PlayStation Official Magazine UK (via Wccftech).

Lee said that the PS5 cuts down unnecessary layers of confusion for players who simply want to jump in and play with their friends, making the process much easier than ever before.

It’s now much easier to go from invite to voice, plus play, than ever before. That’s to me the biggest value to the player. It’s being able to just get an invite, boom. Again, get onto voice and play with my friends as quickly as possible without a lot of ‘How do I do this?’ and the confusion around that. And they have a new, improved social overlay card for arranging social play sessions with a friend. That’s just so much better.

Lee added that playing with the DualSense is “incredible” because it makes players feel like the game’s world is reacting to them and things almost feel physical.

Playing with the DualSense now, it’s incredible. You can actually, almost in a way, imagine that you can sculpt and shape the vibration and the sensations, being able to create a game or a world where it feels completely dynamic and living, and that is reacting to you. The way that we’ve designed it, there’s this moment where the swords feel physical, that there’s a resistance, there’s a clash, and then your sword would bounce back and you feel it. It’s all the hundreds of different subtleties that we add that makes you walk away saying, ‘I felt like I was there. Yeah, it wasn’t just me looking at a rectangular screen’.

Godfall will release on November 12th.

[Source: PS Mag via Wccftech]