PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 27, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Twilight Path $14.99
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives SUPER COBRA $7.99
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered $29.99
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition $59.99
- Bless Unleashed Free
- The Bluecoats: North & South $29.99
- Carto $19.99
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues $39.99
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One $19.99
- Donut Break $6.99
- Double Pug Switch $8.99
- Dungreed $14.99
- Galacide $14.49
- Ghostrunner $29.99
- Grood $4.99
- Halloween Candy Break $6.99
- The Language Of Love $11.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV $59.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99
- Lord Of The Click $4.99
- Lust for Darkness $14.99
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey $11.99
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique $29.99
- Operation7 Showdown Free
- Outbreak $9.99
- Pocket League Story $13.99
- Ray’s The Dead $19.99
- Stories Untold $9.99
- Supermarket Shriek $19.99
- Supraland $19.99
- Swimsanity! $14.49
- The Sushi Spinnery $13.99
- A Tale of Paper $14.99
- TRAILMAKERS DELUXE EDITION $37.99
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS $39.99
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition $49.99
- The Wild Eight $19.99
- Wired Horror Bundle $39.99
- Wunderling $9.99
- Zombies ruined my day $3.99