Remember “Prey” for the Gods, the open-world game that had to change its name to “Praey” for the Gods when Bethesda opposed its trademark? Well, that “boss climbing” adventure is all set to launch on the PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One in Q1 2021.

No Matter Studios has confirmed that those who buy the PS4 version will be entitled to a PS5 upgrade at no additional cost.

To refresh our readers’ memories, Praey for the Gods was first announced in 2016 and was successfully crowdfunded by more than 14,500 backers on Kickstarter. The game is inspired by Shadow of the Colossus, Deus Ex, DayZ, and Bloodborne. Players act as a lone hero sent on a mission to the edge of the world to figure out the mystery behind “a never-ending winter.” You’ll have to survive “colossal dangers” along the way.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, No Matter Studios’ Brian Parnell confirmed that Praey for the Gods will run at 30 frames-per-second on the PS4, and 60 fps on the PS5 at max graphical settings with reduced load times. The latter also utilizes the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

“DualSense is such a big deal,” said Parnell. “Feeling your bow draw back and the resistance match on the controller’s adaptive triggers is so visceral. Feeling your feet crunch through deep snow, the tug of your sail cloth popping open as you leap into the air, or feeling the wind blow — all of these impacts are felt in your hands as you control your character.”

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a new trailer below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]