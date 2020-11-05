MLB player Cody Bellinger has revealed that his likeness will make an appearance in Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Bellinger told ESPN that he will be playing the role of a Viking named Otta Sluggasson, and he got to swing a bat during the motion capture process, which came quite naturally to him. Players will encounter his character during the story and will have to beat him in a challenge to advance.

You can find me in story mode. You got to beat me in the challenge to advance to the next place. My name is Otta Sluggasson — it translates to something like “power hitter” or “big hitter” or something like that. It was super exciting when I was doing the filming for it, and I got to swing a bat or a stick or an ax, so it was super natural to me.

Otta Sluggasson weilds a ‘big ol’ tree trunk’ in Valhalla, which Bellinger described as “probably what they swung in the 1920s, Babe Ruth and them, just like a big ol’ wooden thing.” He also described the motion capture process.

You got a bunch of balls on you, motion sensors, and a tight suit. And I had to shave my whole face — I looked like a little kid. As I’m moving, I could see my character, my Viking, on the screen. I would swing and walk like a Viking would, with his muscles out, all big.

Bellinger added that he’s a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series and is excited to play a role in Valhalla.

[Source: ESPN]