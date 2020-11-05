PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Is in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

MLB player Cody Bellinger has revealed that his likeness will make an appearance in Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Bellinger told ESPN that he will be playing the role of a Viking named Otta Sluggasson, and he got to swing a bat during the motion capture process, which came quite naturally to him. Players will encounter his character during the story and will have to beat him in a challenge to advance.

You can find me in story mode. You got to beat me in the challenge to advance to the next place. My name is Otta Sluggasson — it translates to something like “power hitter” or “big hitter” or something like that. It was super exciting when I was doing the filming for it, and I got to swing a bat or a stick or an ax, so it was super natural to me. 

Otta Sluggasson weilds a ‘big ol’ tree trunk’ in Valhalla, which Bellinger described as “probably what they swung in the 1920s, Babe Ruth and them, just like a big ol’ wooden thing.” He also described the motion capture process.

You got a bunch of balls on you, motion sensors, and a tight suit. And I had to shave my whole face — I looked like a little kid. As I’m moving, I could see my character, my Viking, on the screen. I would swing and walk like a Viking would, with his muscles out, all big.

Bellinger added that he’s a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series and is excited to play a role in Valhalla.

[Source: ESPN]