PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 10, 2020

North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Bugsnax (PS5)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)
PSVR Games
PS4/PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives 64th. STREET $7.99
- Arcade Archives Pettan Pyuu $7.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5 $119.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Standard Edition $59.99
- Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition $19.99
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4 & PS5 $69.99
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $19.99
- DIRT 5 $59.99
- DIRT 5 – Amplified Edition $79.99
- Dark Sauce $4.99
- Dead Dungeon $4.99
- Dragon Lapis $14.99
- FUSER $59.99
- FUSER VIP Edition $99.99
- Fight $9.99
- Fortnite – Throwback Axe Free
- Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle $39.99
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story $14.99
- HardCube $6.99
- Liftoff: Drone Racing $34.99
- Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition $39.99
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant $29.99
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered $39.99
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay $39.99
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition $49.99
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition $59.99
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + $12.99
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin $39.99
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition $49.99
- Shisen-Sho NIKAKUdori $3.99
- Slide Stars $39.99
- Speed 3: Grand Prix $29.99
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot $4.99
- Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition $54.99
- Tyd wag vir Niemand – Deluxe Edition $14.99
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon $4.99
- XIII $49.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $59.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition $69.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition $89.99