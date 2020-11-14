A partial list of Cyberpunk 2077 trophies and achievements have leaked via digital distribution platform, GOG. As reported by popular guide writer PowerPyx, the game comes with 45 trophies: a Platinum, a Gold, 17 Silver, and 26 Bronze. Their values are not yet known, and 14 story-related trophies are currently hidden.

Check out the list below but X out if you don’t want any spoilers.

Platinum

Earn all other trophies in Cyberpunk 2077

City Lights

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

Full Body Conversion

Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

Right Back At Ya

Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

The Wandering Fool

Find all tarot graffiti.

Autojock

Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

Frequent Flyer

Find all fast travel dataterms.

Gun Fu

Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.

Gunslinger

Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

Master Crafter

Craft 3 Legendary items.

I Am The Law

Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Mean Streets

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

Little Tokyo

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

Christmas Tree Attack

Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.

The Quick and the Dead

Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

Must Be Rats

Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

Breathtaking

Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

The Wasteland

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.

Daemon In The Shell

Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack.

Stanislavski’s Method

Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.

Ten out of Ten

Reach the max level in any skill.

Rough Landing

While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.

The World

Complete the main storyline.

Greetings from Pacifica!

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

The Jungle

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

True Soldier

Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior

Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Two Heads, One Bullet

Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

V for Vendetta

After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you.

It’s Elementary

Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

Legend of the Afterlife

Reach max Street Cred.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10th.

[Source: PowerPyx]