Ubisoft has revealed its post-launch plans for Immortals Fenyx Rising, which is due out in December. The upcoming title will receive free in-game events, weekly dungeon challenges, and daily quests alongside a Season Pass that will grant players access to a bonus quest and three story-driven DLC episodes.

A New God will see Fenyx undertake the Trial of the Olympians, Myths of the Eastern Realm will introduce Chinese mythology, and The Lost Gods will introduce a new hero and gameplay style. Official details are as follows:

A New God sees Fenyx meeting the gods on their home turf, Olympos, to undertake the Trial of the Olympians. By surviving this series of challenging vaults built by the gods themselves, Fenyx will prove their worth and join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon.

Myths of the Eastern Realm introduces Chinese Mythology to Immortals Fenyx Rising. In Myths of the Eastern Realm, a new hero, Ku, embarks on a journey to rescue mortals in a new open world, battling monstrous new enemies using a unique fighting style based on Chinese martial arts.

The Lost Gods introduces not only a new hero, but a new gameplay style. Shifting to a top-down view and brawler combat, The Lost Gods returns to the Greek mythological setting and follows Ash – a new champion chosen by Fenyx – on an adventure through a new island, as Ash battles to bring back the lost gods and restore balance to the world.

Immortals Fenyx Rising‘s Season Pass is included in the Gold Edition, and can also be purchased separately.