2 Ton Studios has announced that its challenging combat adventure game, Unto the End, will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 9th.

The indie title features handcrafted combat encounters involving a “humble father” who is desperately trying to get back to his family. Alone and no match for his enemies, the man must use his sword, dagger, and wits to outsmart his opponents and succeed.

Unto the End packs the following features:

Read-React Combat: One of a kind combat system focused on skill and mastery, designed and built from the ground up specifically for 2D. Fight intelligently and strike tactically with your sword and range weapons in fierce one-on-one and group battles

Handcrafted Nuanced Encounters: The adventure unfolds through carefully crafted encounters, each featuring intelligent, worthy opponents, all with their own motivations and place in the world

Player-Skill Focused: A challenging single-player experience with minimal handholding. All the father’s abilities are available from the outset and mastery of those skills, as well as keen observation of your surroundings, are key to survival and success

Unforgiving Terrain: From cavernous underground ruins to harsh mountain peaks, overcome environmental challenges and deadly traps as you travel through a world of meticulously crafted landscapes

Over on the PlayStation Blog, 2 Ton Studios said that although Unto the End is challenging, it’s not unnecessarily difficult. Players will have multiple ways to deal with enemy encounters and the game becomes easier once we get the hang of it. “Being observant and careful, exploring the nooks and crannies of the world, should give you more tools to work with, opening alternatives to fighting,” wrote the studio.