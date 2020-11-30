Alien: Isolation developer, Creative Assembly, is still hard at work on its first-person shooter. This was confirmed by none other than Sega Europe’s chief studios officer, Tim Heaton, who told Games Industry that the developer is “growing teams around new IPs.”

Creative Assembly’s project hasn’t been officially revealed but rumors about the new game first emerged three years ago. An initial report suggested that a sequel to Alien: Isolation was in the works but that report was later shot down. In November 2017, the developer began hiring for its “biggest multiformat project” yet but it wasn’t until June 2018 that a job listing confirmed that it was a first-person shooter.

“What we’re trying to do now is look at new IP,” said Heaton. “There’s a new FPS game coming from Creative Assembly, and they’re growing teams around new IPs. Our internal studios have this two-pronged strategy: do more with what you’ve got, and think about new IP.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Heaton revealed that Sega Sammy Holdings is keen to invest in the games industry and Sega Europe has no shortage of support from Japan.

“When we ask for things from Sega Japan, we get the investment from every level,” Heaton continued. “We’ve taken three new studio spaces during lockdown for three of the studios in Europe, finding more space for the future, building out, etc – the sort of opportunities that are counter to people thinking ‘Oh, Sega Sammy are really struggling.’ They’re investing in us at the moment.”

We’ll update our readers when we hear more about Creative Assembly’s new IP.

[Source: Games Industry via Wccftech]