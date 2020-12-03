Harmonix’s innovative music mixing rhythm game continues to get its weekly DLC with three more new songs added this week. This week’s tracks feature three different genres, covering rap/hip-hip, dance, and pop.

FUSER DLC Songs – December 3, 2020

Here are the three new tracks available this week:

“Mask Off” by Future

“Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

“Cradles” by Sub Urban

In addition, the Modern Dystopia Venue Pack, including new cosmetics and visualizations for your venue, is available for purchase. The songs (and the Venue Pack) each run $1.99 or come included as part of the $49.99 Backstage Pass 2020 pack, which grants you every song and cosmetic pack releasing this year.

Get a quick look at how these songs can slot into your mixes in the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New FUSER DLC tracks release every Thursday, with Harmonix announcing the tracks a couple days before, usually on Tuesday. They’ve also come alongside cosmetic packs that can be used to further customize your set.

Here are the past weeks’ FUSER DLC Songs:

November 18, 2020

Deee-Lite – “Groove Is In the Heart”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Zedd & Griff – “Inside Out”

November 25, 2020

Maroon 5 – “Maps”

Schoolboy Q – “Man of the Year”

Tag Team – “Whoomp! (There It Is)”

The launch VIP Pack also contains 25 DLC songs that aren’t included in the base game’s 100+ tracks.

VIP Pack Track List

21 Savage – a lot

Afrojack ft. Eva Simons – Take Over Control

Alanis Morissette – Ironic

Amerie – 1 Thing

Ava Max – Kings & Queens

Bananarama – Venus

The Cranberries – Linger

DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga – Loco Contigo

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar

Erasure – A Little Respect

Evanescence – Bring Me To Life

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen

French Montana ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Glen Campbell – Gentle On My Mind

Ini Kamoze – Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)

Justin Timberlake – Rock Your Body

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs

Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

Nicki Minaj – Starships

Sean Paul – Get Busy

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em – Crank That (Soulja Boy)

Tone-Loc – Funky Cold Medina

Topic with A7S – Breaking Me

Usher ft. Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love

Our review called FUSER the culmination of Harmonix’s decades of experience. It’s a brilliant rhythm game that doesn’t require plastic instruments to make you feel like a music-mixing superstar. Are you picking up any of this week’s new songs?

[Source: Harmonix]