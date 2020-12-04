Idea Factory has announced a return to the Neptunia series with Neptunia ReVerse, this time showing up on the PlayStation 5. The game will be released both physically and digitally at some point in 2021. Neptunia ReVerse is a remake of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1, which was originally released for the PlayStation Vita.

Per the press release, the game will feature the following enhancements:

Gone Fishing – Now, Neptune can cool her senses and spend some alone time catching some fish in this new mini-game! And if you're patient enough, you might even be able to haul some sweet equipment. But be wary! Any misstep can reel in a stinkin' enemy.

Tailor Your Experience! – Itching for more ways to play it your way? With re-balanced gameplay and "Arrange Mode," you can now select from 20+ characters to play from the start! Plus, the "Plans" system allows players to craft and forge new items and equipment, add dungeons to explore, and even modify the drops from enemies and materials harvested in dungeons!

The Gang of Four – Your party member limit is now increased from 3 to 4 members! Transform Neptune and the Goddesses by activating HDD Mode to amp up attacks.

For those who are new to the series, the story takes place in the land of Gamindustri, a world comprised of four nations. Planeptune, Lastation, Lowee, and Leanbox. All of these are ruled by a goddess and are locked in a console war and have to worry about outside forces as well.

Neptunia ReVerse is set to release sometime in 2021 for the PlayStation 5. Please let us know in the comments below if you plan to pick up this game when it releases.