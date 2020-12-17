When Update 1.1.0 arrived in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla a couple of days ago, one thing that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes was the addition of XP boosts to the in-game store. Ubisoft has now explained to Game Informer why they have done this.

The permanent XP boosts can be purchased in two ways in the Utilities part of the store. The first is just a Permanent XP Boost that adds a 50% boost to all current and future save files. This costs 1000 Helix credits (around $10). The second is as part of a bundle that includes a 50% boost to both XP and silver; this costs 1500 Helix (around $15).

XP boosts aren’t new to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. They were available in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In fact, they’ve been around in games for years. Despite this, they’re still somewhat controversial to a lot of gamers. Ubisoft said they were added to give more options for players:

As more and more post-launch content becomes available, we want to give the option to players to advance their progression. Utilities allow players who lack the time to fully explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be able to acquire the game’s best gear, as well as other items, by accelerating their progress. For instance, these players can purchase maps that uncover some interesting locations in the world, but would still have to visit and play them to get their rewards.

Even more options have been added for those who don’t fancy paying extra for in-game content too. Valhalla‘s free content drops began today with the start of the Yule Festival. The Settlement has gotten bigger and there’s now a Reveller’s Hut to play host to the festival. From now until January 7, there will be a range of activities including drunk brawls and archery challenges. Those who take part will get Yule Tokens that can be redeemed for a range of exclusive rewards in the Festival Shop.

Ubisoft also dropped some hints about the upcoming River Raid update. This new game mode will introduce three new maps full of Gear, Silver, Runes, and Books of Knowledge. There’ll also be a new Jomsviking Hall to build in the settlement. The update will arrive in February 2021, with more information promised at the start of the year.

[Source: Game Informer, Ubisoft]