FromSoftware’s Promotion, Marketing, and Communication head Yasuhiro Kitao recently took to Twitter to thank fans who voted for Elden Ring at The Game Awards 2020. The title won an award for ‘Most Anticipated Game,’ beating the likes of God of War sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, and Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild sequel.

Our sincerest thanks go out to everyone who voted for Elden Ring at TGA, and to all of you who continue to support us. By virtue of those who play our games and continue to hold us to a high standard, we can forge ahead with development undaunted and highly motivated. Thank you. — FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) December 30, 2020

It seems the world might not be mended for a while yet, but please take care of yourselves and enjoy the New Year in good spirits and good health. See you in 2021. — FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) December 30, 2020

Most of what we’ve heard of Elden Ring this year has been rumors and speculations. Speaking of which, a well-known Chinese Soulsborne creator has apparently leaked some details about the upcoming title. Over on Reddit, user Slit08 summarized the leak as follows:

The game world is based on the world tree from Norse mythology (Yggdrasil), and also references some elements from Celtic mythology. The gameplay is similar to Dark Souls as has been reported before by various sources, but the map is much larger,. New features are dynamic weather and day/night alternation. Imagine you fight with a wandering boss from day to night, he said, and the weather changes from sunny to thunderous. Game development stage has been completed in the first half of 2020 and is now in the polishing stage.

As usual, take everything with a customary grain of salt.