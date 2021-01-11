It looks like Facepunch Studios’ multiplayer survival game, Rust, will be headed to consoles sooner than we think. Following a lengthy period of silence and subsequent delay, the game was rated for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

ESRB awarded Rust a Mature (17+) rating, with the following summary:

This is a multiplayer first-person survival game in which players compete to survive in a hostile environment. Players explore the open-world environment, gather resources, create weapons (e.g., spears, machine guns, explosives), and defend themselves from wild animals and other players. Players can attack and kill enemies in frenetic combat, with successful hits resulting in large splashes of blood. Players can keep shooting animals or humans on the ground (i.e., postmortem damage), accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Battles are highlighted by realistic gunfire and explosions. When human enemies are killed, they can be harvested for body parts and cooked for food.

Rust has not been rated for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and there’s no word on a current-gen release either.

Rust‘s console ports were teased back in 2014 and were officially announced in 2019. Towards the end of last year, Facepunch said that the release would be delayed, citing challenges stemming from Covid-19 as part of the reason for the delay.

Rust first released on Steam as an early access title in 2013, and was fully released in 2018. It remains popular on the platform, and earned over $1 million in a single day twice last week.

We’ll update our readers when a console release date is announced.

[Source: ESRB]