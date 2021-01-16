A recent video released by CD Projekt RED featuring co-founder Marcin Iwinski came under intense scrutiny after some of Iwinski’s comments seemed to shift the blame for Cyberpunk 2077‘s issues to the studio’s Quality Assurance team.

Iwinski said that CDPR’s QA team didn’t spot any of the widely reported issues prior to the game’s release, drawing ire because QA Testers are notoriously overworked and underpaid in the games industry. However, CDPR’s QA Lead Lukasz Babiel disputed the interpretation of Iwinski’s comments, and noted that salaries and employment practices in Poland are incomparable to those in the West, especially United States.

“Base QA salary at CDPR starts at roughly 75 percent of national average in Poland for inexperienced QA Analysts and can go higher than 200 percent of national average for most experienced QA Analysts,” Babiel tweeted. “As a lead, I make sure that salaries go up regularly. On top of that, QA has: access to free private medical care, minimum 20 paid days of holidays, gets 150 percent/200 percent paid overtime (much like the rest of the studio, in accordance with Polish law), participates in a 401(k) equivalent and in annual bonus payout (10 percent of CDP’s yearly profit for all employees).”

Babiel did admit that Iwinski’s comments can be misinterpreted and could have been worded better, but said that CDPR’s management has never placed any blame for Cyberpunk 2077‘s issues on QA. He concluded his post by promising that the studio will continue to work on patching the game “so the players will have the best experience possible.”

