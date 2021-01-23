Wales Interactive and Ghost Dog Films have announced FMV psychological thriller, I saw Black Clouds, for last-gen and current-gen consoles alongside PC.

Set for release sometime in Q1 this year, I Saw Black Clouds will follow the story of a woman named Kristina, who is looking for answers following her best friend’s mysterious death. In her quest to uncover the truth, Kristina comes across something “more harrowing than she could have imagined.”

Players’ decisions will impact the outcome of the story. The game will track how you play across five dimensions: honesty, strength, morality, tact, and introspection. “How you connect with the characters and the moral choices you make along the way will affect what you discover, the journey you take, and the resolution you find at the end,” wrote Wales Interactive. “Your decisions will not only change individual scenes, but could present you with an entirely different storyline that can be discovered on multiple playthroughs.”

Key features are as follows:

A completely live-action, cinematic interactive psychological thriller, filmed in the UK.

A branching narrative that drastically changes the story depending on the path you take.

Real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play.

Real-time Personality Trait Tracking that evolves based on your choices.

Starring Nicole O’Neill (Red Sparrow, Penny Dreadful, Beauty and the Beast).

Unlockable features include a Skip Scene and Personality Assessment feature.

Featuring a Streamer Mode that pauses the choices for audience participation during live streams.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.