PlayStation Store sales are often filled with older and/or unknown games, and while they’re great for giving something a try you might not have otherwise, sometimes you just want to get a deal on something that released a bit more recently. The Critic’s Choice PlayStation Store Sale is offering discounts on a number of games and add-ons that have released more recently, including hits like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and many more critically acclaimed games that you shouldn’t miss.

It also features a number of games that critics loved from a few years ago, such as Sekiro, Borderlands 3, and Mortal Kombat 11, if you’re looking to fill a hole in your back catalog of experiences. Many of the games on sale include both the PS4 and PS5 versions too, allowing you to expand your next-gen catalog. The sale runs through February 17, so make sure to view the deals before they’re gone.

Check out the full list of games and add-ons in the Critic’s Choice Sale below:

Critic’s Choice PlayStation Store Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $28.04

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 & PS5) – $40.19 Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $66.99 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $80.39 + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle – $65.99

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection – $59.99

Assassins’ Creed Bundle – $63.99

Batman: Arkham Collection – $17.99

Borderlands 3 (PS4 & PS5) – $19.79 Season Pass (PS4 & PS5) – $24.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $44.99

Chess Ultra – $6.49

Civilization VI – $14.99 Expansion Bundle – $19.99

Crossout – Iron Shield Pack – $29.99 Spectral Hunter Pack – $24.99 Wild Hunt Pack – $7.99

CRSD Biker Queen Pack – $9.99 God of Thunder Pack – $9.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $20.09 + Man of Medan Bundle – $29.99

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $47.99 Beyond Light (PS4 & PS5) – $26.79 + Season (PS4 & PS5) – $33.49 Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $52.49 Forsaken (PS4 & PS5) – $12.49 Shadowkeep (PS4 & PS5) – $12.49

Dishonored 2 – $19.99 + Prey – $19.49 + Dishonored – $29.99

Dishonored Complete Collection – $17.99

The Division Bundle – $16.49

DOOM Eternal – $19.79 Deluxe Edition – $29.69 The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone) – $15.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – $42.49

Dying Light – $12.99

The Elder Scrolls Online – $7.99

Fallout 76 – $15.99

Far Cry 4 + Primal Bundle – $19.99

Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Complete Edition – $24.99 Far Cry 5 Season Pass – $14.99

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition – $14.99

FIFA 21 Champions Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $19.99 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $24.99

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition – $29.99 Shadowbringers – $19.99 Collector’s Edition – $29.99

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – $14.99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – $20.09

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – $14.99 GTA Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $84.99

Heavy Rain + Beyond Two Souls – $12.79

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $11.99 Bundle – $19.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 & PS5) – $35.99 Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $59.99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $6.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $8.99

Madden NFL 21 (PS4 & PS5) – $29.99

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $29.99

Mafia Trilogy – $38.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – $17.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 & PS5) – $35.99

MXGP 2020 The Official Motocross Videogame – $34.99

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – $17.49

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $23.99

NHL 21 – $29.39 Deluxe Edition – $30.09 Great Eight Edition – $35.99

The Outer Worlds: Board Approved Bundle – $59.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – $19.79

The Pathless (PS4 & PS5) – $31.99

Plants vs. Zombie: Battle for Neighborville – $9.99

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $9.99 Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $22.74 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $34.99 +Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle – $22.49

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99

Resident Evil 3 – $19.79

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $9.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition – $38.99

Shady Part of Me – $11.99

The Sims 4 – $9.99 + Cats and Dogs Bundle – $12.49 Cats and Dogs plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle – $19.99 City Living – $19.99 Discover University – $19.99 Eco Lifestyle – $19.99 Get Famous – $19.99 Get to Work – $19.99 Get Together – $19.99 Island Living – $19.99 Seasons – $19.99 Snowy Escape – $19.99 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Pack – $14.99

The Sinking City – $17.99 Necronomicon Edition – $22.49

Snooker 19 – $15.74 Gold Edition – $17.99

Spelunky 2 – $13..99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $19.79

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition – $14.99 Roland-Garros Edition – $10.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – $29.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition – $31.19

UFC 4 – $29.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $9.99

Watch Dogs 1+2 Gold Editions Bundle – $24.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $9.99

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 & PS5) – $29.99 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5) – $59.99

Warface: Breakout – $3.99 Godfather Luxury Pack – $27.49 Heroic Edition – $8.24 Legendary Edition – $13.74

Warhammer Choasbane Slayer Edition PS4 – $23.99 PS5 – $32.99 Hack and Slash Pack – $27.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $11.99 Premium Edition – $17.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $9.99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection – $39.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe – $19.79 Freedom Chronicles Season Pass – $16.99

World War Z – $8.99 GOTY Edition – $19.99

WRC 8 Deluxe – $17.99

In addition to the Critic’s Choice Sale running now, Ghost of Tsushima is the Deal of the Week, offering players the PS4 exclusive for just $40.19, or $49.69 for the deluxe edition.

Are you going to pick anything up in the Critic’s Choice PlayStation Store Sale this week? Make sure you grab something before it goes away on February 17.