Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka, one of the original members of Konami’s Team Silent, has revealed that he’s working on a project that’ll be announced “around the summer.” According to him, this announcement will be something fans have been waiting for.

In an interview with Al-Hub (translation via Gematsu), Yamaoka responded to the question of when we can expect his next project with the following statement:

When, I wonder… I think I might be able to talk about it around the summer or so… (Summer this year?) That’s right… But I’m quite sure it will be the one you’ve been waiting for, Mutlaq [the interviewer].

Rumors of a new Silent Hill game have been swirling for years, but picked up steam last year when reports of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s and Hideo Kojima’s involvement surfaced. Kojima denied the rumors, and Konami has made some vague statements, but Sony has remained mum as usual.

For what it’s worth, a number of known and trusted insiders have indicated that the rumors aren’t without merit. However, we’ve settled for receiving Silent Hill crossover DLCs in random games for now.

As far as Yamaoka is concerned, his most recent work was for Bloober Team’s The Medium, which recently released on Xbox Series X/S and PC. While we have no idea what Yamaoka is working on, it’s worth tampering expectations because Konami owns the IP and recently shuffled its development teams around as part of internal restructuring, although the publisher did say that it’s still in the video game business.

[Source: Al-Hub via Gematsu]