Season One is drawing to an end in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season Two will be starting on February 25. While there are few details about the new season, this doesn’t mean the old season isn’t going out with a bang—the last Season One update will be arriving in just a couple days time complete with double XP.

Season Two begins right where Season One left off, when Russell Adler was captured by Stitch after an attack on The Pines. Current intel points to southeast Asia, specifically The Golden Triangle. Here, a Perseus operative called Kapono “Naga” Vang has been trafficking the deadly Nova 6 gas through a cartel network. It’s up to Frank Woods and his team to enter the Golden Triangle, find the jungle stronghold in Laos, rescue Adler, and take out the enemy while they’re at it.

If previous Seasonal updates are anything to go by, it looks like we could be getting a few new Operators, Operator skins, potentially some jungle maps, and undoubtedly more. Of course there will be a whole new Battle Pass to level up too. Treyarch is expected to reveal more about what’s coming in the days leading up to Season Two’s launch.

Season One won’t end with a whimper. The final Season One update will be released February 18th, bringing new multiplayer playlists, double XP, and double Battle Pass XP. Throwback Moshpit features a range of respawn-enabled modes played on Raid, Express, and Nuketown ’84. Snipers Only Moshpit returns, a 6v6 mode where other weapons and many of the scorestreaks are unavailable. Finally, Gunfight Blueprints continues on Game Show, KGB, U-Bahn, ICBM, and Nuketown ’84; it’s a 2v2 mode where players get a different weapon blueprint each round.

Treyarch also teased more Zombies content in a new Tweet. There was very little context, although many players believe it teases a remastered Kino Der Toten map. See what you think:

The most recent double weapon XP weekend may just have finished today but there’s a new double XP and double Battle Pass XP period beginning at 10am PT February 19, but only for Black Ops Cold War. This will continue until 10AM PT on February 22 The Season One Battle Pass was the most consumed Battle Pass since Activision adopted the model in 2019 and this will be your last chance to max it out if you haven’t done so already.

[Source: Call of Duty]