Sony announced the return of PlayStation State of Play earlier this week, and the day is finally here. This new 30-minute State of Play will focus on 10 PS4 and PS5 games—some new announcements and some updates on older titles. Don’t hold your breath for anything related to PS5 hardware or the PlayStation business though. This one’s all about the games. Sony confirmed that there would be no hardware or business updates during this week’s show.

The PlayStation State of Play broadcast will air at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time and last for about 30 minutes. With 10 games to showcase, that gives an average of three minutes to each game, allowing for some deeper dives and longer looks, in addition to short quick reveals and announcements.

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play broadcast on Twitch and YouTube, or right here in the embedded video below:

There’s been a lot of speculation about what will be shown during the presentation. Returnal is probably out, given the fact that we already got a trailer for the game earlier this week. It’s expected that we’ll see new footage for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, and there’s some hope that Hades could finally be getting a PlayStation version. Actually seeing the next God of War (commonly referred to as God of War Ragnarok, even though it doesn’t yet have an official title) would be a highlight of the show, but given it’s likely delay into 2022, there’s an expectation that this broadcast will focus on games that are coming a bit sooner.

What do you think Sony has up its sleeves for State of Play? Have you set your expectations high, or are you just going in prepared to enjoy whatever it is they’ll show? Let us know your predictions for today’s PlayStation State of Play in the comments below, and join us back here at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time to watch the show live. Keep an eye on PSLS after the show too. We’ll be posting all of the announcements as quickly as possible for those who can’t watch it right when it airs, as well as talking about our takes on what was shown.