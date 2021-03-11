PlayStation Store‘s Prequels & Sequels promotion is live in both Europe and the United States. The sale offers discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of titles. The full list of discounted games is as follows (courtesy of Plat Prices). Do note that pricing and availability may vary by region, so log into your local store for more information.

• Asdivine Dios

• Asdivine Hearts

• Asdivine Hearts II

• Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

• Assassin’s Creed Origins

• Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

• Battlefield 1 Revolution

• Battlefield V

• BioShock 2 Remastered

• BioShock Remastered

• Borderlands Legendary Collection

• Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

• Cars 3: Driven to Win

• Dead Rising Triple Pack

• Death end re;Quest 2

• Devil May Cry HD Collection

• Escape Plan Ultimate

• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

• Far Cry Primal

• Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition

• Gal*Gun 2

• Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

• God Eater 2: Rage Burst

• Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition

• Just Cause 3

• Just Cause 3: XXL Edition

• Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition

• Knack 2

• Life is Strange 2 Complete Season

• Mafia II – Definitive Edition

• Mafia III – Definitive Edition

• Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

• Mega Man Legacy Collection

• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

• Mega Man X Legacy Collection

• Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

• Metal Slug Anthology

• Metal Slug XX

• Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

• Mxgp 2019 – The Official Motocross Video Game

• MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Video Game

• MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Video Game

• MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Video Game

• Naruto Shippuden – Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition

• Naruto Shippuden – Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

• NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

• NHL 21: Rewind Bundle

• Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

• Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

• Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition

• Peggle 2

• Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

• Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

• PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

• Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Standard Edition

• Port Royale 4

• Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition

• Project Cars 2 – Deluxe Edition

• Ride 3

• Ride 3 – Gold Edition

• Romancing SaGa 2

• Romancing Saga 3

• SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions

• Shenmue III

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy

• Star Wars Battlefront II

• Super Mega Baseball 2

• Super Mega Baseball 3

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle

• The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition

• THE King OF Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition

• The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

• The Surge 2

• Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition

• Unravel Yarny Bundle

• Wild Arms 3

In addition to the above, Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass, Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, and My Time at Portia‘s Housewarming Gift Set have been discounted.

[Source: ResetEra]