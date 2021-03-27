Veteran Assassin’s Creed writer Darby McDevitt has announced his departure from Ubisoft after more than a decade of service. McDevitt announced the news on Twitter, but didn’t give a reason for his resignation or reveal what he plans to do next.

Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal! After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mhV4UntJ6m — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you. 2/2 — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

Thank you @DarbyMcDevitt for your immense contribution to the brand. The stories and characters you created will always be cherished by the Assassin’s Creed community. May the winds blow in your favor on your next journey! pic.twitter.com/fTWQw7rRN1 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 26, 2021

McDevitt served as narrative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and as writer on Assassin’s Cred Origins. He was the lead script writer on Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. McDevitt also wrote the script for the 2011 film Assassin’s Creed Embers and 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. In addition to this, he worked on the iOS title Assassin’s Creed Recollection.

We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.