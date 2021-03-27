Publisher Dear Villagers has announced that it’ll be bringing Artisan Studios-developed JRPG Astria Ascending to the West in 2021. It’ll release for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Astria Ascending‘s score is composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), and its narrative is penned by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake). The game boasts art by CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

“In Astria Ascending, we wanted to explore how people cope in extraordinary times,” said Artisan Studios’ Julien Bourgeois. “Each hero has their own perspective, but it’s the relationships they form with one another that truly brings the story to life.”

“Seeing this world come together has been a delight,” added Dear Villagers’ Guillamet Jamet. “And it’s an honor to have so many legends on the team helping out, like a childhood dream come true. Astria Ascending is more than an homage to the classics. It’s the perfect next step in our publishing line of ambitious JRPGs.”

An official overview is as follows:

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods—a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and thirty hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100 percent of completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.

Check out a trailer below.