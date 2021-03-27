PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

SEGA Is Metacritic’s Publisher of the Year Following a Series of Solid Releases in 2020

Metacritic has released its 11th annual game publisher rankings, crowning SEGA its publisher of the year following a strong slate of releases in 2020.

SEGA earned an average rating of 81.6 percent over 28 titles. Here’s how its games ranked during the year:

  • Persona 5 Royal – 95
  • Yakuza 0 (Xbox) – 90
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox) – 88
  • Persona 4 Golden (PC) – 87
  • Football Manager 2021 – 85
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon – 85
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 85
  • Two Point Hospital – 84
  • Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone – 84
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish Collection – 84
  • Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 83
  • Yakuza 5 (PS4) – 82
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox) – 81
  • Sega Ages: Thunder Force AC – 80
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – Furios Wild – 80
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – A World Betrayed – 80
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – Mandate of Heaven – 80
  • Catherine Full Body (Switch) – 80
  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Megamix – 79
  • Sega Ages: Puyo Puyo 2 – 78
  • Yakuza 4 (PS4) – 78
  • Sega Ages: Shinobi – 78
  • Yakuza 3 (PS4) – 77
  • Total War: Troy – 75
  • Sega Ages: G-LOC Air Battle – 74
  • Sakura Wars – 73
  • Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – 63

“Now in its seventh decade, the Japanese gaming company had quite a good 2020, shooting up 17 places in our annual rankings to take the crown as our #1 publisher of the year,” wrote Metacritic. “Sega’s average Metascore was actually a fraction of a point below that of our #2 publisher, Annapurna, but Sega was boosted into the top slot by virtue of having two stellar 2020 games – though both (including Metacritic’s 2020 Game of the Year, Persona 5 Royal) were ports of previously existing titles to new platforms.”

Alongside SEGA and Annapurna, Capcom, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard rounded up the top five, respectively.