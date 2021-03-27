Metacritic has released its 11th annual game publisher rankings, crowning SEGA its publisher of the year following a strong slate of releases in 2020.

We’re excited to announce that SEGA is @metacritic‘s 2021 Publisher of the Year! We’re incredibly proud of all our studios and hard-working staff who made it happen despite the challenging year. A huge thank you to all our fans who continue to support us! pic.twitter.com/nnOHZS1DjD — SEGA (@SEGA) March 27, 2021

SEGA earned an average rating of 81.6 percent over 28 titles. Here’s how its games ranked during the year:

Persona 5 Royal – 95

Yakuza 0 (Xbox) – 90

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox) – 88

Persona 4 Golden (PC) – 87

Football Manager 2021 – 85

Yakuza Like A Dragon – 85

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 85

Two Point Hospital – 84

Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone – 84

Bayonetta & Vanquish Collection – 84

Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 83

Yakuza 5 (PS4) – 82

Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox) – 81

Sega Ages: Thunder Force AC – 80

Total War: Three Kingdoms – Furios Wild – 80

Total War: Three Kingdoms – A World Betrayed – 80

Total War: Three Kingdoms – Mandate of Heaven – 80

Catherine Full Body (Switch) – 80

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Megamix – 79

Sega Ages: Puyo Puyo 2 – 78

Yakuza 4 (PS4) – 78

Sega Ages: Shinobi – 78

Yakuza 3 (PS4) – 77

Total War: Troy – 75

Sega Ages: G-LOC Air Battle – 74

Sakura Wars – 73

Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – 63

“Now in its seventh decade, the Japanese gaming company had quite a good 2020, shooting up 17 places in our annual rankings to take the crown as our #1 publisher of the year,” wrote Metacritic. “Sega’s average Metascore was actually a fraction of a point below that of our #2 publisher, Annapurna, but Sega was boosted into the top slot by virtue of having two stellar 2020 games – though both (including Metacritic’s 2020 Game of the Year, Persona 5 Royal) were ports of previously existing titles to new platforms.”

Alongside SEGA and Annapurna, Capcom, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard rounded up the top five, respectively.