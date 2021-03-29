It’s no secret that Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are storage hogs when it comes to their respective file sizes. Even without any of the Modern Warfare content installed, Warzone comes to just over 143 GB on my PS5 SSD, while Black Ops Cold War commands a staggering 182 GB (everything fully installed). Treyarch, Raven, and Activision are getting ready to drop the Season Two Reloaded update later tonight, and it will include a size reduction for Warzone, which will vary depending on platform and what attached Modern Warfare content you have installed.

The Season Two Reloaded update will clock in at a staggering 52 GB for Warzone (I’m thankful I just recently got Google Fiber installed), but that patch won’t be increasing the existing size of the Warzone file. Instead it will reduce it by anywhere from 10.9 GB to 14.2 GB for Warzone-only players, and 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB for those with Modern Warfare installed, all platform dependent. So theoretically, for me, my Warzone file size should drop to about 132 GB, which is still a lot, but thankfully gives me a little bit more room on the cramped SSD.

Here is the complete chart of size REDUCTIONS that the Season Two Reloaded update should bring later tonight (note that these are reductions from the total, not the final file sizes):

PlayStation 5: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox One: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PC: 11.8 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Raven also says that they expect future patches to be even smaller following this optimization patch.

Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes. This will come after a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which will include these optimizations and is necessary in order to reduce the overall footprint; future patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone are expected to be smaller than the one set to release on March 30 at 11PM PST.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a similar reduction is coming for Black Ops Cold War, which is nearing 200 GB with a full install of all Campaign, Zombies, and Multiplayer content. The patch for Black Ops Cold War will be 12.2 GB on PS5, but it’s unknown how much that will add to the ultimate file size of the game.

While an 11 GB reduction is size may not seem like much, it should help free up at least a little bit of space and wiggle room for players on any platform. With the PS5’s limited SSD storage a precious commodity (and no expansion options yet in sight), every little bit helps. It will also help with future development so that Warzone won’t get so bloated as Activision continues to support and evolve it.

