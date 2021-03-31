Ubisoft has hinted that it may hand out more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla freebies following the recent Godly Reward gift that granted players an Altair outfit, Yule Festival rewards, and 300 Opals.

In a statement provided to Eurogamer, the developer explained why it handed out Yule cosmetics, and said that there may be “other cool gifts” in the pipeline. The statement reads:

The Godly Reward is a gift to all our players to thank them for their continuous support. We included the Yule cosmetics so even those who might have missed the event could benefit from some of its rewards – an additional treat if you like. That does not mean it will be our template moving forward – we’re always listening to the feedback from our community and adapt our plans and content accordingly. We might very well have other cool gifts for our players in the coming months, but nothing we can confirm at this stage.

Fans are already speculating what freebies Ubisoft will drop next. For now, you can claim your gift via the Animus Store and dress up as Altair.

In other news, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s Wrath of the Druids DLC will release on April 29th. The content will transport players to Ireland to investigate an ancient druid cult. An official overview is as follows:

In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

[Source: Eurogamer]