PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 6, 2021

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

Acalesia $4.99

Aliens PS5 $9.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Easter Candy Break $6.99

Breathedge $24.99

Easter Candy Break $6.99

Escape from Life Inc $9.99

Escape from Life Inc PS5 $9.99

Football – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator $7.99

Garden Bundle $44.99

Jump, Step, Step $4.99

Lost Words: Beyond the Page $14.99

Luckslinger $9.99

Mittelborg: City of Mages $8.99

Newtonian Inversion $0.49

Oddworld: Soulstorm PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Oddworld: Soulstorm PS5 $49.99

Outbuddies DX $17.99

Paladins Sparkling Stallion Pack $14.99

Road Fury $8.99

Ruinverse PS4 & PS5 $14.99

STAR WARS Republic Commando $14.99

Squad Killer $4.99

SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition $9.99

THE KNIGHT OF QUEEN $4.99

War Theatre 2: Blood of Winter – Max Edition PS5 $4.99

YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio Bundle $29.99

